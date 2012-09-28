FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 28, 2012 / 4:16 PM / 5 years ago

Redrow founder given more time to make bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 28(Reuters) - The chairman of British listed housebuilder Redrow, Steve Morgan, was on Friday given more time by the UK takeover regulator to make an offer for the firm he founded.

In August a consortium of Morgan’s Bridgemere Securities, Penta Capital and Toscafund Asset Management made an approach worth 562 million pounds ($908 million) or 152 pence a share.

The consortium had been given a Sept. 28 deadline to announce a firm intention to make an offer.

However, the UK takeover regulator has now extended the deadline to Oct. 4.

“There is no certainty that, at the end of this period, an offer for Redrow will be made, nor as to the terms of any such offer,” the independent directors of Redrow said.

