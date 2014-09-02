FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Redrow FY pretax profit up 91 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 2, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Redrow FY pretax profit up 91 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Redrow Plc :

* Fy pretax profit rose 91 percent to 132.6 million stg

* Fy revenue rose 43 percent to 864.5 million stg

* Final dividend 2 pence per share

* Value of private reservations up 53% from £668m to £1,021m

* Help to buy represented 35% of private completions

* Legal completions rose 27% to 3,597 (2013: 2,827) spurred by help to buy

* Number of employees up 21% to 1,346 to meet growing demand

* Fy order book up 85% at £482m

* Owned and contracted land bank at end of june 2014 was 16,724 plots (June 2013: 14,162 plots)

* Chairman - market conditions have returned to a more seasonal pattern of activity

* Chairman - confident that group will see another year of significant progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.