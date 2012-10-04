FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK watchdog grants Redrow bidder two extra weeks
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 4, 2012 / 4:11 PM / in 5 years

UK watchdog grants Redrow bidder two extra weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s takeover regulator has given a consortium bidding for housebuilder Redrow an extra two weeks to decide whether to make a takeover offer for the company.

Redrow said on Thursday that at its request, the Takeover Panel granted a group headed by its founder and chairman Steve Morgan until Oct. 18 to make a firm offer or walk away, two weeks later than a previous deadline.

Morgan’s vehicle Bridgemere Securities, which is bidding with Penta Capital and Toscafund Asset Management, made a preliminary 152 pence approach for Redrow in August, valuing the firm at 562 million pounds ($903 million).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
