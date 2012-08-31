FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Redrow chairman leads fund buyout of UK housebuilder
August 31, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Redrow chairman leads fund buyout of UK housebuilder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Three investment funds led by the chairman of Redrow Plc on Friday said they were considering a 660 million pound ($1.04 billion) takeover offer for the British housebuilder.

Bridgemere Securities Limited, a company controlled by Redrow Chairman Steve Morgan, Toscafund Asset Management LLP and Penta Capital LLP said they were considering a cash offer of 152 pence per Redrow share.

Shares in Redrow, one of the smaller London-listed housebuilders, closed at 151 pence on Thursday. Redrow said it would now consider the approach and urged shareholders to take no action. ($1 = 0.6324 British pounds)

