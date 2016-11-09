FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Housebuilder Redrow says sales rose after Britain's Brexit vote
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 9, 2016 / 8:31 AM / 10 months ago

Housebuilder Redrow says sales rose after Britain's Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Redrow said on Wednesday that sales continued to increase after Britons voted to leave the European Union and there were signs that the strongest growth was in areas which voted for Brexit.

The firm, which posted a 4 percent rise in sales during the 19 weeks to Nov. 4, said demand has remained strong across the country, the latest housebuilder to suggest the housing market has not faced an immediate hit from the June 23 referendum.

But Chief Executive John Tutte told Reuters that some of the strongest increases were being seen in parts of England which backed leaving the European Union.

"Parts of the North have been stronger than perhaps you would have expected. It's a bit anecdotal but if you look at the strength of the Brexit vote, it's proportional to the strength of the housing market."

"Some of those places in our businesses in Lancashire, parts of the north West have been very strong actually and of course they were big Brexiteers," he said.

London and many areas in southern England backed remaining part of the European Union while much of northern England supported leaving the bloc.

Tutte said he also expected overall demand to remain strong into the start of 2017.

"I would expect in the first four months of the year, it will be relatively strong," he said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.