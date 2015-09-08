FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Help to Buy' boosts builder Redrow with above-expected profit rise
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 8, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

'Help to Buy' boosts builder Redrow with above-expected profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Redrow exceeded expectations on Tuesday as it posted a 53 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, spurred on by the government’s “help to buy” scheme designed to help younger and first-time buyers purchase a property.

Redrow, which built 4,022 homes in the 12 months to the end of June, made a pretax profit of 204 million pounds, against an average forecast of 195.81 million according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 12 analysts.

Britain recorded double-digit or near double-digit house price rises for much of 2014, largely due to big increases in London and the southeast, although growth has been more subdued so far this year, partly due to some buyers being put off in the run-up to the May general election. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.