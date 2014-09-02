FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK housebuilder Redrow's full-year profit nearly doubles
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 2, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

UK housebuilder Redrow's full-year profit nearly doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Redrow Plc’s full-year profit nearly doubled, spurred by the government’s ‘Help to Buy’ housing scheme and strong consumer sentiment, allowing the British housebuilder to double its final dividend to 2 pence per share.

Pretax profit rose to 132.6 million pounds ($219.9 million) in the 12-month period ended June 30, from 69.4 million pounds a year earlier.

“The number of homes we built has increased by 27 percent... Whilst this is clear evidence of the success of our strategy, it also shows the positive impact of the government’s Help to Buy scheme,” Chairman Steve Morgan said in a statement.

Revenue jumped 43 percent to 864.5 million pounds, the mid-sized residential and mixed-use property developer said. ($1 = 0.6030 British Pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.