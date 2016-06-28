Redrow sees profit above expectations on steady housing demand

June 28 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Redrow Plc said it expected profit before tax for the year to come in above analysts’ current expectations as demand for new homes stayed steady.

The company said its order book for private housing at the end of June stood at 870 million pounds ($1.15 billion), over 50 percent higher than where it stood last year.

Redrow said it did not see any impact on house sales or visitor levels in the run-up to the EU referendum, and said initial feedback after Britain voted to exit the European Union showed that housing sites remained busy. ($1 = 0.7537 pounds) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)