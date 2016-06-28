FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Redrow sees profit above expectations on steady housing demand
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Redrow sees profit above expectations on steady housing demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Redrow Plc said it expected profit before tax for the year to come in above analysts’ current expectations as demand for new homes stayed steady.

The company said its order book for private housing at the end of June stood at 870 million pounds ($1.15 billion), over 50 percent higher than where it stood last year.

Redrow said it did not see any impact on house sales or visitor levels in the run-up to the EU referendum, and said initial feedback after Britain voted to exit the European Union showed that housing sites remained busy. ($1 = 0.7537 pounds) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.