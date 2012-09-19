UPDATE 2-Bid target Redrow beats profit forecast

* Year pretax profit 43 mln pounds, up 70 percent

* No comment on August approach from chairman-led consortium

* Consortium made 562 mln pound approach

* Welcomes new government planning rules

* Shares down 1.1 pct to 150 pence, vs 152p approach

By Rosalba O‘Brien

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Redrow , the subject of a management buyout approach, beat expectations with a 70 percent rise in full-year profit as its focus on building high-margin premium family homes paid off.

Redrow gave no update on an approach worth 562 million pounds ($914 million), or 152 pence per share, received in August from a consortium led by chairman and company founder Steve Morgan.

Morgan said on Wednesday the single thing holding the company back from stronger growth was Britain’s planning laws.

“More outlets is the name of the game and it is still proving very difficult with the planners,” Morgan said, as he welcomed proposed changes in planning laws being pushed through by the government to stimulate more building and help get a sluggish housing market going.

“We have two or three sites that are completely and utterly not profitable for us to build on. On the back of that (government) announcement, we may be able to get moving,” Morgan said.

The housing market has a long wait to recovery, according to a Reuters poll on Tuesday.

Redrow stock - down 1.1 percent to 150.68 pence at 0905 GMT - have been trading around the offer price, with analysts saying a rival bid was unlikely and the buyout will probably succeed. The consortium already controls 54 percent of the company.

“Trading looks pretty robust, but the story here is all about the offer from Steve Morgan and others to take the group private,” Peel Hunt analysts said. “With the offer likely to come, there seems little point having a target price at anything other than the level of the potential offer.”

Redrow’s pretax profit rose to 43 million pounds on revenues of 479 million in the year to end-June. Analysts had expected full-year pretax profit of 36 million pounds and revenues of 496 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

APPROACH

“The company has established a board of independent directors to look at the approach and at this point we have said to shareholders to take no action,” senior independent Redrow director Alan Jackson told reporters on Wednesday.

“We have said the process the board is going through and to add to that would not be appropriate at the moment.”

The consortium- Morgan’s Bridgemere Securities, Penta Capital and Toscafund Asset Management - has until Sept. 28 to make a firm bid or walk away, according to takeover rules.

Morgan, also the owner of English second-tier soccer club Wolverhampton Wanderers, founded Redrow in 1974 and floated it 20 years later.

He left in 2000 and rejoined nine years after in a boardroom coup at the height of the financial crisis, since when there have been persistent reports he would try to take the business private.

The company has seen margins improve as it has recovered since 2009, gradually building less on impaired land, the value of which was written down at the time of the crisis.

Since Morgan rejoined, Redrow has focused on its premium ‘New Heritage’ brand, employing a 1930s architecture style popular in Britain. Making up 67 percent of the company’s private turnover, the homes sell for around 215,000 pounds, compared with an average price of 165,000 pounds.