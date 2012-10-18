UPDATE 1-Redrow offer talks end

By Rosalba O‘Brien

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A consortium which approached Redrow about a possible offer ended takeover talks on Thursday, an hour before a deadline to make a firm bid.

The consortium’s original approach in August was worth 562 million pounds ($907 million), or 152 pence per Redrow share.

Battles with key investors over price led it to ask for two extensions to the original bid deadline, and a source said earlier this month talks had been taking place around the 165-170 pence mark.

The bid consortium consisted of Redrow chairman Steve Morgan, second-largest shareholder Toscafund, and buyout firm Penta. Morgan and Toscafund own 54 percent of the company between them, which would have made a rival bid unlikely.

Morgan, the owner of English second-tier soccer club Wolverhampton Wanderers, left Redrow in 2000 but rejoined nine years later in a boardroom coup at the height of the financial crisis, which hit Redrow particularly hard.

The company has been a recovery story since then, pinning its growth on high-margin premium family homes that led it to 43 million pounds pretax profit in 2012, up 70 percent.

Redrow and Bridgemere declined to comment.

Shares in Redrow closed at 163 pence per share, up from 138 pence the day before the bid approach was announced.