Feb 16 (Reuters) - Reds Real Estate Development And Services SA

* Signs lease deal with Chain Store Developers SA (CSD SA) for an area in its SMART PARK at Spata

* Says deal is for a Flocafe Espresso Room covering a total area of 406 square meters

