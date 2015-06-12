FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Warburg Pincus-backed Red Star launches up to $930 mln Hong Kong IPO
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 12, 2015 / 1:15 AM / 2 years ago

Warburg Pincus-backed Red Star launches up to $930 mln Hong Kong IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 12 (Reuters) - Chinese furniture and building material retailer, Red Star Macalline Group Corp Ltd, has launched its Hong Kong initial public offering, seeking to raise between $785 million and $930 million, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by IFR.

Red star, backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, is offering 543.59 million shares in a range of HK$11.18 to HK$13.28 per share, the terms showed.

The company has secured $330 million worth of commitments from five cornerstone investors, including Falcon Edge, Hong Kong Gree Electric Appliances Sales Ltd and China National Building Material Company Ltd. (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.