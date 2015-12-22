FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CBS, Viacom exec chair Redstone's compensation cut in 2015-CNBC
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 22, 2015 / 3:43 PM / 2 years ago

CBS, Viacom exec chair Redstone's compensation cut in 2015-CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Media mogul Sumner Redstone’s compensation as executive chairman of CBS Corp and Viacom Inc was reduced for 2015, CNBC reported, citing sources.

The 92-year-old billionaire’s physical and mental health have been the subject of intense debate, partly due to his notable absence from the companies’ recent earnings calls.

A Viacom spokesman declined to comment other than to say that the company would file its annual proxy with compensation details in January. A CBS spokesman also said the information would be contained in the company’s proxy filing, due in April. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.