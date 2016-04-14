Judge denies request to depose media mogul Sumner Redstone

LOS ANGELES, April 14 (Reuters) - A California judge denied a request by a former girlfriend to depose the 92-year-old media mogul as part of a lawsuit that challenges his mental competency.

Attorneys for Manuela Herzer had argued in court filings that they should be allowed to take Redstone’s deposition because he plans to testify at a trial scheduled to start on May 6.

Herzer has filed a lawsuit arguing that the multi-billionaire was not mentally competent when he removed her as his designated health care agent last October. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Rigby)