REFILE-Sumner Redstone is mentally capable, says Viacom board member
December 2, 2015 / 9:07 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Sumner Redstone is mentally capable, says Viacom board member

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word in first graph)

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Sumner Redstone’s physicians have publicly attested that he is mentally capable, William Schwartz, chairman of Viacom ’s governance and nominating committee, wrote in an e-mailed to Reuters Wednesday afternoon.

“As has been widely and publicly disclosed, Mr. Redstone’s physicians have publicly attested that he is mentally capable, and this information is consistent with other medical and other information available to me,” Schwartz wrote.

Reporting By Jessica Toonkel

