Sumner Redstone appoints two new members to his trust

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Sumner Redstone, chairman emeritus of Viacom Inc said on Tuesday he has appointed two new trustees to a trust that will determine the direction of the media conglomerate and CBS.

The two trustees are executive vice president and general counsel of National Amusements, Redstone’s privately held movie theater chain, Tad Jankowski and former media executive and media analyst Jill Krutick, Redstone said in a statement. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)