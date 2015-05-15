FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's CIMB offers voluntary exit scheme to employees
May 15, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's CIMB offers voluntary exit scheme to employees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 (Reuters) - CIMB Group Holdings , Malaysia’s second-largest lender by assets, said on Friday it had offered a voluntary option of leaving to its employees in Malaysia and Indonesia, in a bid to improve its operating cost structure and raise efficiency.

The Mutual Separation Scheme (MSS) would be fully voluntary, CIMB said in a statement.

CIMB has a total of 40,000 employees company-wide, with the bulk of that in the two Southeast Asian nations. It did not say how many employees it expects to take up the offer.

The lender reported a 76 percent drop in its fourth-quarter net profit earlier this year, dragged by slower revenue and a sharp increase in provisions.

It has already cut 150 jobs company-wide and said in March that it planned to optimise costs further. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

