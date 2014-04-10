FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Red Electrica wins auction for fibre optic network
April 10, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Red Electrica wins auction for fibre optic network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 10 (Reuters) - Spanish national power grid operator Red Electrica has won an auction held by state rail company Adif to run part of its fibre optic network for 20 years for 462 million euros ($639 million), it said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Red Electrica said it would operate the non-rail part of the network used for telecommunication services and with estimated annual sales of 72.4 million euros.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval, it said. ($1 = 0.7234 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

