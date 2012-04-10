Nike, Reebok settle Tim Tebow apparel dispute

April 10 (Reuters) - Nike Inc and Reebok International Ltd have settled a lawsuit over the right to sell New York Jets football apparel bearing the name of the Jets’ new quarterback, Tim Tebow.

According to a final judgment made public on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan, Reebok agreed to stop selling Jets-related apparel with the Tebow name that was sold last month. Reebok also agreed to offer to buy back such apparel already shipped to retailers.

Reebok is a unit of Germany’s Adidas AG. Nike, Reebok and both companies’ lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.