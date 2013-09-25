FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reed CFO to step down in September 2014
September 25, 2013

Reed CFO to step down in September 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Anglo-Dutch information group Reed Elsevier said on Wednesday its finance director Duncan Palmer would step down in September 2014 due to family circumstances.

Reed, which competes with Thomson Reuters and Dutch publisher Wolters Kluwer NV, said Palmer would resign from the board in 12 months or on a date chosen by the company.

“Duncan has made an important contribution to the business and I am disappointed that his family circumstances require him to return to the U.S.,” Chief Executive Erik Engstrom said.

“I look forward to continuing to work with him until his successor has been identified.”

