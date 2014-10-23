FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reed Elsevier sticks to positive outlook
October 23, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Reed Elsevier sticks to positive outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Anglo Dutch Reed Elsevier said a 4 percent rise in underlying revenue in the first nine months kept it on track to meet its goal of growing revenue and profit this year.

The professional information provider posted strongest growth in its risk and business information and exhibitions units on Thursday, up 7 percent and 8 percent respectively.

The underlying revenue growth for the first nine months was in line with market expectations, with analysts at Citi expecting growth of about 4 percent overall, and 3 percent excluding biennial events. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

