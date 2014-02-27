FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reed Elsevier 'confident' on 2014 after full-year earnings rise
February 27, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

Reed Elsevier 'confident' on 2014 after full-year earnings rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Anglo-Dutch media group Reed Elsevier reported a 7 percent rise in adjusted earnings per share, broadly in line with forecasts, and said it was confident it would deliver further growth in 2014.

The owner of the LexisNexis legal and ScienceDirect medical and science databases posted adjusted earnings per share of 54 pence for its London-listed entity and 0.99 euros for the Dutch group, up 7 percent at constant currency.

Underlying revenue, excluding the impact of events it holds every other year, rose 3 percent to 6.04 billion pounds or 7.1 billion euros ($10.1 billion), it said on Thursday.

The company said it was ‘confident’ it would deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in 2014, and during the year would spend 600 million pounds on share buybacks.

