Reed Elsevier sees another year of earnings growth

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Anglo-Dutch business information provider Reed Elsevier said it expected to post another year of underlying revenue and earnings growth in 2014 after trading broadly in line during the first quarter.

Reed Elsevier, which competes with Thomson Reuters, said its first quarter underlying revenue growth rates across the business had remained consistent with its performance in 2013.

“The outlook for 2014 is unchanged,” it said. “We remain confident that, by continuing to execute on our strategy, we will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth.”