UPDATE 1-Reed names Duncan Palmer as finance officer
August 16, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Reed names Duncan Palmer as finance officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Professional publishing and events group Reed Elsevier named Duncan Palmer as its new finance officer on Thursday to replace Mark Armour who will stand down at the end of the year.

The group said Palmer would join from building materials maker Owens Corning, a Fortune 500 company based in Ohio, where he had been the chief financial officer for the last five years.

Prior to that, Palmer held senior finance roles at Royal Dutch Shell in Britain, the Netherlands and the United States.

“I am delighted to have Duncan join our team,” Chief Executive Erik Engstrom said. “His enormous breadth of global business experience, gained while living in our three largest office locations, makes him uniquely qualified for the CFO role at Reed Elsevier.”

