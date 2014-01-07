FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reed Elsevier names Centrica's Luff as CFO
January 7, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Reed Elsevier names Centrica's Luff as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Anglo-Dutch information group Reed Elsevier named Nick Luff from British energy group Centrica as its new chief finance officer on Tuesday.

Luff had been finance officer of Centrica since 2007 and prior to that he worked at the shipping group P&O. He will replace Duncan Palmer, who announced his intention to step down from the media group in September last year, due to family circumstances.

Centrica said that Luff would leave some time before Dec. 31 2014 but the date was yet to be confirmed.

Luff’s departure from Centrica, Britain’s biggest household energy supplier, follows that of the chairman Roger Carr. He stepped down as chairman at the end of last year and was replaced by the former head of Network Rail, Rick Haythornthwaite.

