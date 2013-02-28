FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reed Elsevier 2012 results in line, sees growth in 2013
February 28, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

Reed Elsevier 2012 results in line, sees growth in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Anglo-Dutch publishing and events group Reed Elsevier reported full-year results in line with forecasts and said it expected further revenue and earnings growth this year.

The publisher of scientific, business and academic information said on Thursday adjusted pretax profit rose 8 percent to 1.50 billion pounds ($2.27 billion) in 2012 and revenue rose 2 percent to 6.12 billion.

Analysts in a Reuters poll forecast pretax profit of 1.48 billion pounds and revenue of 6.20 billion.

