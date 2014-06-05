BRIEF-Reed Elsevier purchases own shares

June 5 (Reuters) - Reed Elsevier :

* Purchased 133,000 Reed Elsevier Plc ordinary shares at a price of about 937.8 pence per share

* Following above purchase, Reed Elsevier Plc holds 121,704,104 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 1,147,226,696 ordinary shares in issue

* Purchased (through j.p. Morgan securities plc) 77,000 Reed Elsevier NV ordinary shares at a price of about 16.3 euros per share

* Reed Elsevier NV holds 73,780,861 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 662,225,805 ordinary shares in issue