Aug 7 (Reuters) - Florida’s Reedy Creek Improvement District located in Orange and Osceola Counties is planning to sell $383.5 million of ad valorem tax bonds during the week of Aug. 12, said a market source on Wednesday.

The sale consists of $344.1 million of new bonds and $39.4 million of refunding bonds, according to the preliminary official statement.

Raymond James is the lead manager on the sale.