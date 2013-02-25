RLPC-Competitive loan market could see refi wave

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Competitive bidding by banks to win limited loan mandates could prompt a refinancing wave as top European companies take advantage of banks’ new-found willingness to lend at low rates as lenders’ capital levels and funding costs return to normal.

European banks, including Spanish, French and German lenders, are trying to add or replace loan exposure after heavy deleveraging in 2012.

European banks sold large loan portfolios last year to raise capital or to reduce the effects of spiraling funding costs. Loan portfolios have also been depleted by asset run-off as companies repaid loans or opted to refinance them in the bond market. [ID: nL4N0BM59I]

“Banks are hungry for deals: there’s such a lot of pent-up demand that borrowers are being advised to take advantage of it,” a senior banker said.

Europe’s top companies are now sounding the market out and many are talking to banks about potential refinancing deals, which could boost syndicated loan volume after a disappointing 2012.

BBB/Baa2 rated French media and telecoms giant Vivendi has asked its relationship banks for feedback on outline terms to refinance a 1.5 billion euro ($1.97 billion) credit facility, which is due to mature in May 2014.

The existing deal, which paid an initial margin of 35 bps over EURIBOR, was put in place in 2011 as part of a 5 billion euro loan that backed Vivendi’s acquisition of a 44 percent stake in SFR.

“Banks are also being aggressive depending on geography,” a second banker said.

A+/A1 rated German chemicals firm BASF has also approached banks for proposals on an up to $3 billion refinancing of an existing $2.25 billion loan that is due to mature in April 2014. The existing deal was signed in April 2007 and paid a tight margin of 10 bps over LIBOR at the top of the market.

“In Germany, a place people want to try and get involved and where the local banks are restricted on how far they can stray from their borders, things are getting very aggressive indeed,” the second banker said.

As loan pricing continues to improve for borrowers, albeit with some differentiation between countries and sectors, other highly-rated European companies with loans maturing next year are expected to follow.

“With Basel III on the horizon, corporates might take a view that loan pricing over the long term can only rise, so it makes sense to lock in pricing now,” another banker said.

SEVEN-YEAR LOANS

In addition to cheaper margins, competitive banks are also offering to forgo coordinating fees and some banks are pitching deals with seven-year maturities, which are still difficult for some lenders.

Seven-year deals have not been seen in number since the financial crisis due to the higher cost of providing longer-term financing.

Banks prefer to make five-year loans with two one-year extension options in a more capital-efficient ‘5+1+1’ structure, which returned to the market last year for top-rated companies, such as Siemens in April 2012.

5+1+1 loans are cheaper for banks to fund as they set aside capital for five years rather than seven years. Banks have the option not to extend the loans if they are not making enough money or ancillary business from the relationship and exit the loan at the original maturity.

But even here some companies are pushing the envelope. Last year, German utility EnBW amended a 2 billion euro, five-year credit facility from 2011 to allow it to delay exercising the first one-year extension option, so that it could implement new efficiency and cost-cutting plans after a difficult 2011.

The company has now approached its banks for the first one-year extension option. ($1 = 0.7598 euros) (Reporting by Alasdair Reilly)