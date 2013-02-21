FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TEXT-Fitch publishes global rating criteria for single-, multi-name credit-linked notes
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-TEXT-Fitch publishes global rating criteria for single-, multi-name credit-linked notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Rating Criteria for Single- and Multi-Name
Credit-Linked NotesFeb 21 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated criteria report for rating
single- and multi-name credit-linked notes. The new criteria report replaces and
supersedes the existing criteria report entitled 'Global Rating Criteria for
Single- and Multi-Name Credit-Linked Notes', dated Feb. 22, 2012.

There are no significant changes in the rating criteria from the previous
version of the report. In the criteria report, Fitch explains key factors,
including credit quality of risk-presenting entities, number of risk
contributors, and restructuring as a credit event, that will be taken into
consideration when a rating is assigned.

The full criteria report 'Global Rating Criteria for Single-and Multi-Name
Credit-Linked Notes' is available from the Fitch website at
'www.fitchratings.com'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.