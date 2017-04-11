FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
REFILE-TABLE-Familymart Uny Holdings-2016/17 group results
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 11, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 4 months ago

REFILE-TABLE-Familymart Uny Holdings-2016/17 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds company forecast)
Apr 11 (Reuters)- 
Familymart Uny Holdings Co.,Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
    
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT
              Feb 28, 2017    Feb 29, 2016   Feb 28, 2018     YEAR
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST
  Revenues       894.99          427.68       1.24 trln       628.10      
              (+109.3 pct)     (+14.2 pct)
  Operating       56.05           48.73         41.20          24.60      
               (+15.0 pct)     (+20.6 pct)
  Recurring       59.34           51.89         40.90          24.30      
               (+14.4 pct)     (+22.0 pct)
  Net             19.01           21.07         24.00          14.00      
               (-9.8 pct)      (-17.9 pct)
  EPS          171.74 yen      221.94 yen     189.51 yen     110.55 yen    
  Ann Div      112.00 yen      110.00 yen     112.00 yen
  -Q2 Div       56.00 yen       55.00 yen      56.00 yen
  -Q4 Div       56.00 yen       55.00 yen      56.00 yen

NOTE - Familymart Uny Holdings Co.,Ltd..
Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8028.T  
Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.