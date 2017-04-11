REFILE-TABLE-Familymart Uny Holdings-2016/17 group results

(Adds company forecast) Apr 11 (Reuters)- Familymart Uny Holdings Co.,Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Feb 28, 2017 Feb 29, 2016 Feb 28, 2018 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 894.99 427.68 1.24 trln 628.10 (+109.3 pct) (+14.2 pct) Operating 56.05 48.73 41.20 24.60 (+15.0 pct) (+20.6 pct) Recurring 59.34 51.89 40.90 24.30 (+14.4 pct) (+22.0 pct) Net 19.01 21.07 24.00 14.00 (-9.8 pct) (-17.9 pct) EPS 171.74 yen 221.94 yen 189.51 yen 110.55 yen Ann Div 112.00 yen 110.00 yen 112.00 yen -Q2 Div 56.00 yen 55.00 yen 56.00 yen -Q4 Div 56.00 yen 55.00 yen 56.00 yen NOTE - Familymart Uny Holdings Co.,Ltd.. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8028.T Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS