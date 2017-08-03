FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Gree-2016/17 group results
August 3, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 4 hours ago

REFILE-TABLE-Gree-2016/17 group results

2 Min Read

 (Adds company forecast)
Aug 3 (Reuters)- 
Gree Inc 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   Year ended      Year ended   3 months to       
                Jun 30, 2017    Jun 30, 2016   Sep 30, 2017     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    
  Sales             65.37           69.88          20.50
                 (-6.5 pct)      (-24.4 pct)    (+37.5 pct)
  Operating          8.00           14.24           1.50
                 (-43.8 pct)     (-29.6 pct)    (-41.1 pct)
  Recurring         10.04           10.53           1.50
                 (-4.7 pct)      (-57.9 pct)    (-41.7 pct)
  Net               12.12            8.40           1.00
                 (+44.2 pct)                    (-90.8 pct)
  EPS             51.61 yen       35.92 yen       4.25 yen
  EPS Diluted     51.44 yen       35.73 yen
  Ann Div         11.00 yen       8.00 yen
  -Q2 Div            NIL             NIL
  -Q4 Div         11.00 yen       8.00 yen

NOTE - Gree Inc.
Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3632.T

