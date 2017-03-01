FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Ito En-9-MTH group results
March 1, 2017 / 8:51 AM / 6 months ago

REFILE-TABLE-Ito En-9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Add accounting period (9 months ended Jan 31,2017))
Mar 1 (Reuters)- 
Ito En Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
             9 months ended 9 months ended   Year to
              Jan 31, 2017  Jan 31, 2016  Apr 30, 2017
                  LATEST      YEAR-AGO       LATEST
                 RESULTS       RESULTS      FORECAST
  Sales           364.62       355.84        475.00
                (+2.5 pct)   (+8.4 pct)    (+2.0 pct)
  Operating        17.33        11.90         20.50
               (+45.6 pct)   (+54.8 pct)   (+18.9 pct)
  Recurring        17.58        11.61         19.50
               (+51.4 pct)   (+50.6 pct)   (+29.4 pct)
  Net              11.56         6.87         12.00
               (+68.4 pct)   (+72.5 pct)   (+39.3 pct)
  EPS           92.77 yen     54.51 yen     94.93 yen
  EPS Diluted   92.54 yen     54.39 yen
  Ann Div                     40.00 yen     40.00 yen
  -Q2 div       20.00 yen     20.00 yen
  -Q4 div                     20.00 yen     20.00 yen

NOTE - Ito En Ltd.
