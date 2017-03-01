REFILE-TABLE-Ito En-9-MTH group results

(Add accounting period (9 months ended Jan 31,2017)) Mar 1 (Reuters)- Ito En Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Jan 31, 2017 Jan 31, 2016 Apr 30, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 364.62 355.84 475.00 (+2.5 pct) (+8.4 pct) (+2.0 pct) Operating 17.33 11.90 20.50 (+45.6 pct) (+54.8 pct) (+18.9 pct) Recurring 17.58 11.61 19.50 (+51.4 pct) (+50.6 pct) (+29.4 pct) Net 11.56 6.87 12.00 (+68.4 pct) (+72.5 pct) (+39.3 pct) EPS 92.77 yen 54.51 yen 94.93 yen EPS Diluted 92.54 yen 54.39 yen Ann Div 40.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q2 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen NOTE - Ito En Ltd. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2593.T