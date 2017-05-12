FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
REFILE-TABLE-NEXON-Q1 group results (IFRS)
May 12, 2017 / 7:09 AM / 3 months ago

REFILE-TABLE-NEXON-Q1 group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds company forecast)
May 12 (Reuters)- 
NEXON Co.,Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
                   3 months ended    3 months ended    6 months to
                  Mar 31, 2017        Mar 31, 2016     Jun 30, 2017
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST
  Sales               74.79               57.50       116.10 - 119.60
                   (+30.1 pct)         (+10.6 pct)    (+21.4 - +25.1 pct)
  Operating           39.76                3.70        50.92 - 53.75
                  (+973.8 pct)         (-83.3 pct)   (+198.1 - +214.6 pct)
  Pretax              25.03             loss 2.01      37.13 - 39.95
                                                     (+374.1 - +410.1 pct)
  Net                 19.91             loss 6.27      30.31 - 32.69
  EPS Basic         45.70 yen        loss 14.43 yen 69.50 yen - 74.95 yen
  EPS Diluted       44.92 yen        loss 14.43 yen
  Ann Div                               5.00 yen            NIL
  -Q2 Div                               5.00 yen            NIL
  -Q4 Div                                  NIL              NIL

NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3659.T

