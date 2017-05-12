REFILE-TABLE-NEXON-Q1 group results (IFRS)

(Adds company forecast) May 12 (Reuters)- NEXON Co.,Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Mar 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2016 Jun 30, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 74.79 57.50 116.10 - 119.60 (+30.1 pct) (+10.6 pct) (+21.4 - +25.1 pct) Operating 39.76 3.70 50.92 - 53.75 (+973.8 pct) (-83.3 pct) (+198.1 - +214.6 pct) Pretax 25.03 loss 2.01 37.13 - 39.95 (+374.1 - +410.1 pct) Net 19.91 loss 6.27 30.31 - 32.69 EPS Basic 45.70 yen loss 14.43 yen 69.50 yen - 74.95 yen EPS Diluted 44.92 yen loss 14.43 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen NIL -Q2 Div 5.00 yen NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3659.T