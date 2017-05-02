FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Olympus Corp-2016/17 group results
May 2, 2017 / 6:49 AM / 4 months ago

REFILE-TABLE-Olympus Corp-2016/17 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS)
May 2 (Reuters)- 
Olympus Corp 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT
                Mar 31, 2017    Mar 31, 2016   Mar 31, 2018     YEAR
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST
  Sales            748.05          804.58         766.00        366.00      
                 (-7.0 pct)      (+5.2 pct)
  Operating         76.49          104.46          79.00         35.00      
                 (-26.8 pct)     (+14.8 pct)
  Recurring         62.15           90.90          72.00         32.00      
                 (-31.6 pct)     (+24.9 pct)
  Net               78.19           62.59          55.00         27.00      
                 (+24.9 pct)
  EPS            228.47 yen      182.90 yen     160.71 yen      78.89 yen    
  EPS Diluted    228.38 yen      182.84 yen
  Ann Div         28.00 yen       17.00 yen      28.00 yen
  -Q2 Div            NIL             NIL            NIL
  -Q4 Div         28.00 yen       17.00 yen      28.00 yen
NOTE - Olympus Corp.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=7733.T

