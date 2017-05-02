REFILE-TABLE-Olympus Corp-2016/17 group results

(Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS) May 2 (Reuters)- Olympus Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2018 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 748.05 804.58 766.00 366.00 (-7.0 pct) (+5.2 pct) Operating 76.49 104.46 79.00 35.00 (-26.8 pct) (+14.8 pct) Recurring 62.15 90.90 72.00 32.00 (-31.6 pct) (+24.9 pct) Net 78.19 62.59 55.00 27.00 (+24.9 pct) EPS 228.47 yen 182.90 yen 160.71 yen 78.89 yen EPS Diluted 228.38 yen 182.84 yen Ann Div 28.00 yen 17.00 yen 28.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 28.00 yen 17.00 yen 28.00 yen NOTE - Olympus Corp. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=7733.T