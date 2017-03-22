FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Oracle Japan- 9-MTH parent results
March 22, 2017 / 6:29 AM / 5 months ago

REFILE-TABLE-Oracle Japan- 9-MTH parent results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds company forecast)
Mar 22 (Reuters)- 
Oracle Corp Japan 
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to
                  Feb 28, 2017        Feb 29, 2016     May 31, 2017
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST
  Sales              123.24              122.05
                   (+1.0 pct)          (+3.8 pct)    (+1.0 - +4.0 pct)
  Operating           37.38               36.48
                   (+2.5 pct)          (+6.5 pct)
  Recurring           37.29               36.54
                   (+2.1 pct)          (+6.2 pct)
  Net                 25.81               24.38
                   (+5.9 pct)          (+10.0 pct)
  EPS              202.42 yen          191.55 yen    274.00 yen - 284.00 yen
  EPS Diluted      202.03 yen          191.21 yen
  Ann Div                              525.00 yen
  -Q2 div              NIL                 NIL
  -Q4 div                              525.00 yen

NOTE - Oracle Corp Japan.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4716.T

