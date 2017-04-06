(Adds company forecast)
Apr 6 (Reuters)-
Parco Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Feb 28, 2017 Feb 29, 2016 Feb 28, 2018 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 268.37 276.36 95.10 45.50
(-2.9 pct) (+2.4 pct) (+1.1 pct) (-4.0 pct)
Operating 12.81 12.77 11.50 5.90
(+0.3 pct) (+2.1 pct) (-19.0 pct) (-38.7 pct)
Recurring 13.25 12.67 11.00 5.70
(+4.6 pct) (+1.4 pct) (-19.5 pct) (-38.1 pct)
Net 7.53 6.06 7.40 3.80
(+24.1 pct) (-3.7 pct) (-15.9 pct) (-32.3 pct)
EPS 74.17 yen 59.75 yen 72.94 yen 37.45 yen
Ann Div 23.00 yen 20.00 yen 23.00 yen
-Q2 Div 11.00 yen 10.00 yen 11.00 yen
-Q4 Div 12.00 yen 10.00 yen 12.00 yen
NOTE - Parco Co Ltd.
Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8251.T
Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS.