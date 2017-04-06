(Adds company forecast) Apr 6 (Reuters)- Parco Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Feb 28, 2017 Feb 29, 2016 Feb 28, 2018 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 268.37 276.36 95.10 45.50 (-2.9 pct) (+2.4 pct) (+1.1 pct) (-4.0 pct) Operating 12.81 12.77 11.50 5.90 (+0.3 pct) (+2.1 pct) (-19.0 pct) (-38.7 pct) Recurring 13.25 12.67 11.00 5.70 (+4.6 pct) (+1.4 pct) (-19.5 pct) (-38.1 pct) Net 7.53 6.06 7.40 3.80 (+24.1 pct) (-3.7 pct) (-15.9 pct) (-32.3 pct) EPS 74.17 yen 59.75 yen 72.94 yen 37.45 yen Ann Div 23.00 yen 20.00 yen 23.00 yen -Q2 Div 11.00 yen 10.00 yen 11.00 yen -Q4 Div 12.00 yen 10.00 yen 12.00 yen NOTE - Parco Co Ltd. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8251.T Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS.