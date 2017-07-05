(Adds accounting period)
Tosei Corporation
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months Year
ended ended to
May 31, 2017 May 31, 2016 Nov 30, 2017
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 26.36 30.66 69.27
(-14.0 pct) (+37.2 pct) (+39.0 pct)
Operating 6.24 7.68 10.01
(-18.7 pct) (+68.7 pct) (+7.8 pct)
Pretax 5.86 7.24 9.00
(-19.1 pct) (+73.6 pct) (+6.5 pct)
Net 3.93 4.74 5.93
(-17.1 pct) (+78.8 pct) (+6.8 pct)
EPS Basic 81.43 yen 98.25 yen 122.75 yen
Ann Div 22.00 yen 25.00 yen
-Q2 Div NIL NIL
-Q4 Div 22.00 yen 25.00 yen
NOTE - Tosei Corporation.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
