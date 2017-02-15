FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
REFILE-TABLE-Uni-Charm-2016 group results
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 15, 2017 / 4:18 AM / 6 months ago

REFILE-TABLE-Uni-Charm-2016 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS.)
Feb 15 (Reuters)- 
Uni-Charm Corp 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT
                Dec 31, 2016    Dec 31, 2015   Dec 31, 2017     YEAR
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST
  Sales            710.97          738.71         630.00        299.00      
                 (-3.8 pct)                     (+4.2 pct)    (+0.5 pct)     
  Operating         78.28           79.93          84.00         34.00      
                 (-2.1 pct)                     (+6.2 pct)    (-7.0 pct)     
  Recurring         71.85           71.38          77.00         32.00      
                 (+0.7 pct)                     (+1.5 pct)    (+3.8 pct)     
  Net               44.13           40.51          49.00         20.80      
                 (+8.9 pct)                     (+4.3 pct)    (+5.7 pct)     
  EPS             74.29 yen       67.55 yen      82.93 yen     35.20 yen    
  EPS Diluted     70.64 yen       66.51 yen
  Ann Div         16.00 yen       14.80 yen      18.00 yen
  -Q2 Div         8.00 yen        7.40 yen       9.00 yen
  -Q4 Div         8.00 yen        7.40 yen       9.00 yen

NOTE - Uni-Charm Corp.
Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8113.T

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.