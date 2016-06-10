LPC-Borrowers scent opportunity in leveraged market

June 10 (Reuters) - Savvy issuers and sponsors are taking advantage of the supply-demand imbalance to secure more attractive terms on their debt by returning to the European leveraged loan market.

Opportunistic deals in the form of dividend recapitalisations, repricings and junior debt refinancings have been launched following a stagnant period for M&A-driven supply, coupled with robust demand from CLOs.

“It’s all on the table right now,” said a senior European loan banker.

French billionaire Patrick Drahi’s Altice Group has launched a repricing of two euro-denominated loans placed in July 2015, which will extend maturities and cut margins.

The move follows hot on the heels of Swedish home alarms company Verisure, which has slashed 75bp off the margin on its Term Loan B that was originally agreed in October 2015.

Three companies - German academic publisher Springer Nature, Dutch business software firm Unit4, and German cable company Tele Columbus - have also launched new senior term loans to refinance junior debt.

Meanwhile, Nordic IT company Evry, UK outdoor advertising company Exterion Media and French glass bottle maker Verallia are all pursuing dividend recapitalisations. The latter is also repricing its term loan.

“There is a window open and I expect borrowers to take advantage of the market technicals of excess demand and limited supply,” said one leveraged loan investor.

He said a bundle of issuers that priced deals at higher spreads in more difficult market conditions could come back out and trim the terms on their loans.

“What we’re seeing is certainly some reasonably aggressive behaviour from a debt management perspective,” said a second loan investor, pointing to the deals taking out second-lien debt. “Stretched transactions may be more attractive to sponsors than chipping 25bp off a margin.”

BIGB CHANGE

The dynamics in the European leveraged loan market have changed dramatically since secondary prices dipped in February to a three-year low of 97.8% of face value amid global volatility, a glut of deals in January and a slowdown in demand.

Since then, supply has slumped and overall issuance has reached just US$45.4bn so far this year, 65% down from US$129.1bn in the first six months of 2015, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. Similarly, refinancings are down 74.8% to US$18.8bn from US$74.7bn, while M&A-driven issuance has dropped by 56.4% to US$19.7bn from US$45.2bn.

However, demand has recovered due to strong CLO formation and a string of repayments to loan investors. Pricing is now near par in the secondary market and a number of loans are trading above par, demonstrating the weight of demand.

Another London-based loan banker said opportunistic deals were “overdue”, with only Dutch retailer Action having completed a dividend recap so far in 2016.

“Pricing has tightened and volume is not huge, and there are quite a few people who’d like to get a deal done before [the UK’s EU referendum],” he said.

The European market also tends to follow in the footsteps of the larger and more sophisticated US leveraged loan market, where there has been a flood of repricings and dividend recapitalisations in recent weeks.

However, there may be a limit on the number of issuers able to take advantage of the market to reprice their debt in Europe, as many of the companies that priced deals at higher margins did so within the past six to 12 months.

“Some of those had soft call protection, so in the immediate term it is unlikely those deals will come,” said a third senior loan banker. “But if these conditions continue, by September, if the businesses have performed well, there could be another window of opportunity.”

Investors can also be resistant to repricings shortly after a company issues its original debt if there is no real improvement in the business.

If pricing tightens considerably, it could also start affecting the dynamics for CLO creation - which rely on an arbitrage between assets and liabilities to price.

“You need to have a reason for coming back,” said the second loan investor. “Altice and Numericable are doing it because they think they can, but that option is not open to everyone.”

Verisure, Numericable and Altice also have high-yield bonds, where trading levels can persuade loan investors of the relative value case for a repricing.

A fourth leveraged loan banker said there are plenty more companies that could decrease their loan margins by 25bp-50bp without paying a penalty as they are not bound by the soft call protection of the higher-margin deals in the past six to 12 months.

“I’ve yet to run into an issuer who is not keen to save 25bp-50bp,” he said. “Without a market correction or a substantial wave of true net new issues, this is probably the environment we’re going to be living with for a while.” (Editing by Christopher Mangham)