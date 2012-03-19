FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enterprise restarts U.S. products pipeline
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 6 years ago

Enterprise restarts U.S. products pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners restarted a U.S. Gulf Coast-to-Midwest refined oil products pipeline on Sunday that had been shut down on Friday following a valve problem at a terminal in Missouri.

The company said the pipeline, which spans from Belmont, Texas, to Lebanon, Ohio, resumed operations at 11:53 a.m. ET on Sunday morning.

A valve malfunction at the Cape Girardeau terminal in Missouri had leaked propane on Friday but the released gas vaporized and was maintained on site, company spokesman Rick Rainey said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.