Union says little progress in U.S. refinery contract talks

(Reuters) - The United Steelworkers union (USW) said no new strike notices were issued on Friday as the largest U.S. refinery strike since 1980 reached its 13th day.

About 5,400 workers at 11 plants, including nine refineries accounting for 13 percent of U.S. production capacity, were on strike with no signs of an immediate end.

The last round of strike notices were issued a week ago on Friday, Feb. 6, when the union told BP Plc that workers would walk off their jobs the following day at refineries the company operates in Indiana and Ohio.

Both the union and U.S. refinery owners are preparing for the renewal of talks on Wednesday.

“We’re still fulfilling the information request from the USW and looking forward to resuming negotiations next week,” said Ray Fisher, spokesman for Shell Oil Co, the U.S. arm of Royal Dutch Shell Plc , the lead company negotiator.

In addition to the information request, the union is waiting for Shell’s response to a counterproposal made last week. No details about the counterproposal have been released.

The information request, which Shell has called extensive, focuses on the use of non-union contract workers to perform day-to-day maintenance in refineries.

Workers hired by the companies contracted to do regular refinery maintenance are less qualified than union workers, the USW has said.

Also, on Friday, the union said unfair labor practices charges have been filed with the U.S. National Labor Board against refineries operated by BP-Husky, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Marathon Petroleum Corp and Tesoro Corp where strikes are taking place.

Only one refinery, Tesoro’s 166,000-barrel-per- day (bpd) plant in Martinez, California, near San Francisco, has been shut due to the strike. Tesoro shut the refinery on Feb. 6, because one-half of the plant’s production was already out due a planned multiunit overhaul.

The company said on the Thursday the Martinez plant will remain shut until the strike ends.

Since the talks started on Jan. 21, sticking points have included the use of nonunion contractors and how to monitor worker fatigue. Wage increases and health benefits are also on the table.

The USW is seeking a three-year, industrywide pact that would cover 30,000 workers at 63 U.S. refineries that together account for two-thirds of domestic capacity.

Companies have called on trained temporary replacement workers to keep their plants running at nearly normal levels.

Refineries affected by the strike have reported malfunctions since the walkout began on Feb. 1.

A 70,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluid catalytic cracking unit was shut earlier this week at Shell’s 327,000-bpd refinery in the Houston suburb of Deer Park, Texas.