U.S. refinery strike widening to include largest plant -sources
February 21, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. refinery strike widening to include largest plant -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. refinery strike was widening on Friday night as workers at the nation’s largest refinery gave notice of a walkout beginning at 12 a.m. (0600 GMT) Saturday, said sources familiar with negotiations.

Shortly after talks between union and oil company representatives ended on Friday night, the United Steelworkers union (USW) notified Motiva Enterprises of a strike by its members at the company’s 600,250 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, according to the sources.

Motiva is a 50-50 joint venture Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Saudi Aramco. Shell is the lead oil company negotiator in talks with the USW for a national agreement on safety, pay and benefits.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Nick Macfie

