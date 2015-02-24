FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Union chief says U.S.refinery strike could spread
#Energy
February 24, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

Union chief says U.S.refinery strike could spread

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - United Steelworkers union (USW) International President Leo Gerard said on Tuesday that the U.S. refinery strike could spread if talks do not resume soon.

A total of 6,550 USW members are on strike at 15 plants, including 12 refineries accounting for one-fifth of U.S. capacity.

“(The strike spreading) depends on what happens in the next round of negotiations and that those negotiations resume fairly quickly,” Gerard in a telephone news conference from Atlanta. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

