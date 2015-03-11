FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Union signals possible proposal coming to end U.S. refinery strike
March 11, 2015

Union signals possible proposal coming to end U.S. refinery strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 11 (Reuters) - The United Steelworkers union (USW) signaled that lead refinery owner representative Shell Oil Co may offer a possible settlement in the coming days that could end the largest refinery strike in 35 years.

In a message issued Wednesday night, the union said it was assembling its policy committee which represents the rank and file to review proposals from industry during contract talks.

“Bargaining is continuing,” the USW said in the message. “Policy committee traveling to Houston to review any proposals. Time for industry to bargain fair and safe deal.” (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Diane Craft)

