UPDATE 1-Shell says labor talks not broken off, contrary to media report

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A Royal Dutch Shell spokeswoman said on Wednesday that talks with the United Steelworkers union (USW) were not broken off on the 11th day of a refinery workers strike, contrary to a media report in the morning.

“We are focused on the extensive information request (from the USW)” said Shell spokeswoman Kelly op de Weegh. “The lines of communication remain open.”

A USW spokeswoman said the union was ready to continue talks with Shell Oil Co, the lead negotiator for U.S. refinery owners.

“We’re open for negotiations,” said USW spokeswoman Lynne Hancock. “We’re always willing to talk to Shell.”

Oil traders said on Wednesday morning that a media outlet had reported that the talks had broken off. The Shell spokeswoman said the report was “incorrect.”

According to sources familiar with the negotiations, the two sides did not meet on Wednesday as Shell said it needed more time to fulfill an information request from the union about the use of non-union contractors, one of the sticking points in the talks. About 5,400 workers are on picket lines in the first big refinery strike since 1980.

The sides are next scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Feb. 18, the sources said.

Since the talks started on Jan. 21, sticking points have included the use of non-union contractors and how to monitor worker fatigue. Wage increases and health benefits are also on the table.

Shell is the lead negotiator with the USW on a three-year industry-wide pact that would cover 30,000 workers at 63 U.S. refineries that together account for two-thirds of domestic capacity.

Over the weekend, walkouts widened to include BP Plc’s Whiting, Indiana, refinery and its joint-venture refinery with Husky Energy in Toledo, Ohio.

In total, strikes have been called at 11 plants, including nine refineries that account for 13 percent of U.S. refining capacity.

Companies have called on trained temporary replacement workers to keep their plants running at nearly normal levels, except for Tesoro Corp, which opted to shut its Martinez, California, refinery as part of an already ongoing overhaul. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)