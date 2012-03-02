Pennsylvania confident of future for two Phila. refineries

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania’s secretary of economic development expressed confidence this week that two of the three embattled Philadelpia refineries will remain open in some form.

Poor margins forced Sunoco and ConocoPhillips to shut down two area refineries last year after they failed to find buyers, and a third refinery also owned by Sunoco will close on July 1 if it is not purchased.

Secretary of Economic Develoment C. Alan Walker told the state’s house budget appropriation committee on Thursday he was cautiously optimistic that two of three Philadelphia-area refineries will be able to be maintained.

Conversations with potential buyers led to the optimism the plants would be be saved in some shape or form, said Steve Kratz, Secretary Walker’s spokesman, without clarifying whether they would be used as refineries or converted to storage facilities.

“I can’t get into the details as to what kind of operations or companies,” said Kratz, citing confidentiality agreements.

Kratz said because the assets are privately owned, the government has no control over them, adding there was no timeline for a decision.

Sunoco has said its Marcus Hook plant will not operate as a refinery going forward, but there has been speculation in oil markets that it could be used for storage.

The three Philadelphia refineries, which comprise about 50 percent of the northeastern U.S. refining capacity, fell victim to the high price of imported light, sweet crude, the feedstock they configured to process into gasoline and diesel.

The potential shutdowns have threatened to increase the volume of refined products the East Coast imports to make up for the potential shortfall. With consumers potentially facing gasoline prices well over $4 a gallon, fuel costs have become a highly political issue during the presidential election.

Sunoco Inc shut its 178,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania last year due to poor margins. It had failed to attract a buyer for the plant.

Supplies will be even tighter if Sunoco cannot find a buyer for its 335,000-bpd refinery in Philadelphia by July 1, at which point it says it will shutter the plant.

At the end of September 2011, ConocoPhillips ceased operating its 185,000-bpd refinery in Trainer and mothballed it while seeking a buyer. A final decision as to the disposition of the plant will be made at the end of March.

On Thursday, United Refining, owner of a small, 65,000 barrel-per-day refinery in the northwestern part of the state, said it was looking at Sunoco’s Philadelphia plant.

“We are looking at it. We are not committed either way,” John Catsimatidis, head of United Refining told Reuters.

Sources familiar with Sunoco refinery operations said United had been looking at the plant earlier this year but felt it unlikely that the sale would go through.

Market rumors that privately held service station and convenience store owner Wawa Inc was interested in the purchase of one of the plants were dismissed by the company.

A spokesman for Sunoco said he could not discuss any specifics of a sale due to confidentiality agreements.

ConocoPhillips said it still looking for a buyer for Trainer.