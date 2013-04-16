FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Refinery workers see hydrofluoric acid release risk -USW survey
#Market News
April 16, 2013 / 3:21 PM / 4 years ago

Refinery workers see hydrofluoric acid release risk -USW survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 16 (Reuters) - A survey of workers at 23 U.S. crude oil refineries found the majority of safety systems were less than very effective in preventing a release of highly toxic hydrofluoric acid within their plants, or to the communities beyond.

The United Steelworkers union released the survey on Tuesday as part of a campaign to end the use of hydrofluoric acid in U.S. refineries because, in addition to producing severe chemical burns, the chemical can enter the body and do severe damage to the heart and skeleton.

Hydrofluoric acid can travel in a large cloud for up to 25 miles from the point of a release.

Alkylation plants in 50 refineries across the United States use hydrofluoric acid to convert refining by-products into octane-boosting additives. A total of 26 million people reside within 25 miles of the refineries, the USW said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
