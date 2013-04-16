UPDATE 1-U.S. refinery workers see hydrofluoric acid release risk

* Hydrofluoric acid used in 50 U.S. refinery alkylation units

* USW says 26 million people at risk to HF acid exposure

HOUSTON, April 16 (Reuters) - A survey of workers at 23 U.S. crude oil refineries found a majority of safety systems were not considered very effective in preventing a release of highly toxic hydrofluoric acid within their plants or to the communities beyond.

The United Steelworkers union released the survey on Tuesday as part of a campaign to end the use of hydrofluoric acid in U.S. refineries. Fifty U.S. refineries use hydrofluoric acid, placing 26 million people at risk of exposure in a large release of the chemical, union officials said.

Hydrofluoric acid can produce severe chemical burns and can enter the body and do severe damage to the heart and skeleton. It can travel in a large cloud for up to 25 miles from the point of a release.

Hydrofluoric acid is used by refineries in alkylation units that convert refining by-products into octane-boosting additives for gasoline.

USW International Vice President Gary Beevers said the union, which represents 30,000 U.S. oil industry workers, continues to work with oil company executives to improve hydrofluoric acid alkylation unit maintenance.

“They’re at risk,” Beevers said. “If we have a major release in Houston, hell, it could wipe out a corporate office.”

The survey also found the 23 refineries had 131 hydrofluoric acid incidents or near misses in the past three years.

The USW began its campaign to halt the use of hydrofluoric acid as a catalyst in alkylation units in 2009, months after an explosion and fire at Citgo Petroleum Corp’s Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery.

In its final report on the blaze, which severely burned a refinery worker, the U.S. Chemical Safety Board said the 2009 Citgo fire was a “significant near-miss” for a release of hydrofluoric acid into a community.

The 23 refineries are located in 13 states including California, Illinois, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington. The refineries account for 3.3 million barrels of daily production and employ 12,000 people.

The USW has called on refiners to examine alternative catalysts like sulfuric acid for use in alkylation units. Refiners have argued such a change would cost millions of dollars to replace technology for which they already have adequate safeguards.

“We’re not saying they have to change overnight,” Beevers said. “We’re saying be good stewards of the equipment you have. We’re saying inspect them every two years, not every five years.”

Representatives of oil industry associations, the American Petroleum Institute and the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, were not immediately available to discuss the survey.