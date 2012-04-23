FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S Korea SK Energy restarts 240,000-bpd CDU after maintenance
#Market News
April 23, 2012 / 9:25 AM / 5 years ago

S Korea SK Energy restarts 240,000-bpd CDU after maintenance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, April 23 (Reuters) - South Korea’s top refiner, SK Energy, restarted its 240,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) No.4 crude distillation unit (CDU) on Monday after shutting down for scheduled maintenance for more than a month, a company spokesman said.

Another refiner, GS Caltex, also restarted its 155,000 bpd CDU and 94,000 bpd residue fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC) this month, after completing a month-long maintenance shutdown, company and industry sources said on Monday.

The world’s fifth-largest crude oil importer last month imported 8 percent less crude oil than a year ago, as a result of the partial refining unit shutdowns by the two refiners.

“The maintenance was between March 20 and April 22, and the unit is now operational with today’s restart,” Yoo Jung-min, an SK Energy spokesman, told Reuters.

SK Energy has refining capacity of 1.115 million barrels in total. GS Caltex operates four CDUs with a total capacity of 760,000 bpd.

South Korea’s crude oil imports in March dropped to 73.48 million barrels from 80.13 million, led by a sharp cut in oil imports from Iran, data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) showed on Monday.

